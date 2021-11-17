Harry steps up to judge charity dance contest

Eight brave couples have been training with local dance schools, aiming to impress Harry and his fellow judges with their Waltz and Cha-cha routines for a chance of winning the Step Into Strictly crown.

The participants are all amateurs and are taking on the challenge to raise funds for vital research and support for affected families, many of them having a personal connection to the cause.

It’s not the first time the ex-BBC Look North anchor has supported the Leeds-based charity; last March, he donned a flat cap for the charity’s “Flat Cap Friday” appeal during Brain Tumour Awareness Month, sharing a photo with his followers to drive donations during a particularly difficult time for the sector.

Harry said: “I am delighted to be getting involved with Step Into Strictly.

“I’ve supported the charity in the past and was thrilled to be approached again, this time for the role of head judge.

“I’m sure it will be a fantastic night, raising much needed funds, and I’m looking forward to seeing the routines the dancers have been perfecting.”

Nicki Hood, Philanthropy and Partnerships Manager at Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity, added: “It is wonderful to have the support of a local star at this event. We’re sure Harry will be brilliant as head judge.”