Harry of Harrogate Walking Tours still fundraising for charity after being hit by a van at 50mph

Harry Walking Tours is back in Harrogate and still fundraising for a local charity despite being hit by a van at 50mph.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talking to the Harrogate Advertiser in popular bar Cold Bath Brewing Co, although still recovering from last month’s incident in Turkey near the Syrian border, Harry said he has nothing but warm thoughts about his 4,970 mile and four month cycle ride for charity.

"The people everywhere were so nice to me wherever I went,” said Harry Satloka, who launched his Free Walking Tour of Harrogate seven years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was cycling through a tunnel when a van hit me at around 50mph from behind.

"Everyone looked after me brilliantly." - Harry of Harrogate Walking Tours back home after his accident in Turkey while on an epic charity ride. (Picture contributed)

"The driver was so helpful and looked after me.

"I was in hospital 15 minutes after the crash happened.

"The doctors said they were surprised that I had not been very seriously injured.

"Everyone looked after me brilliantly.

"My journey from Harrogate to Egypt was such a positive experience."

Harry is taking a well-deserved break for the moment from his popular Free Harrogate Walking Tours, though they will return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having raised £2,622 so far for Harrogate-based charity Artizan, he isn’t giving up supporting them, even if his great adventure nearly turned to disaster.

Artizan International transform the lives of differently-able people via high-quality crafts training and social enterprises in Ecuador and Peru, as well as the charity’s café and social enterprise Organics project in Harrogate that provides supported training and hands-on work experience for young adults with learning disabilities.