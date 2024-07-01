Harry of Harrogate Walking Tours fame is to set off by bike to Cairo today in charity mission

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The famous Harry of Harrogate Walking Tours fame is to set off today from a Harrogate landmark on an epic six-month journey by bike to the Pyramids.

The charismatic young man in the dark blue waistcoat will saddle up outside the historic Royal Hall this morning and may not return until 2025 as he attempts to cycle all the way to Cairo to fundraise for charity Artizan International.

Friends and charity workers gathered at Cold Bath Brewing Co on Sunday night to give an emotional send-off to Harry, who first came up with the idea of Free Walking Tours in 2018 and has gone to become a familiar sight round town and an important part of Harrogate’s visitor economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking before he set off from Harrogate, where the UK’s first cycling club; the Bicycle Touring Club, was formed in August 1878, Harry said: “I hope to be home in time for Christmas.

Farewell party at Cold Bath Brewing Co - Harry of Free Walking Tours fame, right, with Simon Cotton, MD of the HRH Group of hotels, restaurants and pubs in Harrogate. (Picture Harrogate)

“The furthest I have travelled on a bicycle in one go is 86km.

"Egypt was the location of the last holiday I ever had with my father and I have always dreamt of returning.”

Harry, who, is keen to support Harrogate-based Artizan International.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The independent disability charity transform the lives of differently-able people, who would otherwise be living in poverty and/or isolation, through high-quality crafts training and social enterprises in Ecuador and Peru.

It also runs a café and social enterprise Organics project in Harrogate that provides supported training and hands-on work experience for young adults with learning disabilities.

Harry said: “The team behind Artizan International are some of the most caring and inspirational people I have had the pleasure of knowing.

For the last seven years, Harry’s tours have set off at 10.30am and noon from Friday to Sunday, plus bank holidays, from the War Memorial across from Bettys Tearooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such is Harry’s popularity and success in highlighting Harrogate’s heritage, he has even been featured on national TV.

His commitment to the history of the town means he is a trustee of the Royal Hall Restoration Trust.