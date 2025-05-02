Harry of Harrogate Free Walking Tours to open up about his epic Pyramids adventure and that crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate’s famous tour guide Harry is to unveil stories and illustrations from his amazing six-month charity cycle to the Pyramids which ended in a dramatic road crash.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following his action-packed cycle ride across Europe to Egypt last year and a sold-out talk in February, the popular Harry Satloka of Harrogate Free Walking Tours is returning to West Park Centre with more entertaining revelations.

Taking place on Friday, May 2 at 7.30pm, Harry Does Egypt will see the man who first launched his popular Harrogate Free Walking Tours nearly a decade ago, open up about his trip of a lifetime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His big-hearted decision to set off last July with the intention of cycling all the way to Cairo to raise funds for Harrogate-based charity Artizan produced not only a lot of funds but a wealth of tales.

Flashback to BBC TV appearance - Harry Does Egypt on May 2 will see the man, who first launched his popular Harrogate Free Walking Tours nearly a decade ago, open up about his trip of a lifetime. (Picture contributed)

All was going well until October when Harry has to be taken to hospital after being involved in a collision in Eastern Turkey.

Speaking at the time, Harry said he was grateful his injuries were not worse, adding that wearing a helmet had ultimately saved his life.

Despite the traumatic event and his injuries, he did finally, somehow, make it to the Pyramids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes I felt a bit devastated about the way the journey ended,” said Harry.

"But for the first 95% of it, I had the most wonderful time and met incredible people.”

Such is Harry’s popularity and success in highlighting Harrogate’s heritage and history, he has even been featured on national TV.

When BBC’s Escape to the Country reality show came to the area last year, that episode’s house buyers were introduced to Harry and his Walking Tours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Does Egypt Take 2 will take place at West Park Centre at West Park United Reformed Church and will offer an evening of adventure and inspiration.

Doors will open at 7pm with welcome drinks before the talk begins at 7.30pm.

The event will run until 10.30pm.

Proceeds are in aid of West Park Centre and Artizan International.

Tickets, including supper, are available from: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/79524?

For more information about Harry’s Walking Tours, visit: https://www.harrydoeshistory.com/