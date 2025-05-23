Harrogate's What’s On guide to shows, art, gigs and events in June 2025

Thinking of going to a show or event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to the entire month ahead.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday, May 29-June 14:

Between Worlds exhibition by Beth Holmes at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 29-October 5:

June 4, Rory Bremner, Harrogate Theatre.

HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 29-31, 2.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just Between Ourselves by Alan Ayckbourn at Harrogate Theatre. Also 7.30pm.

Thursday, May 29, 7.30pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club with Kiri Pritchard-Mclean and more at Roosters Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 29, 11am:

Hans Christian Andersen’s Last Unicorn Airways at Wesley Centre, Harrogate. Also 2pm.

Thursday, May 29, 9pm:

Live music with Mutual Suspects at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, May 30, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen of the Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, May 30, 9pm:

Live music with Jedd Potts at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, May 31, 9pm:

Live music with Jed Thomas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 1, 3pm:

Live music with Hyde Family Jam at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 1, 3pm:

Live music with Brandon Symonds at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 1, 3pm:

Live music with the Ed Ball Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Monday, June 2, 9pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music with Jam Night hosted by Martin Rose at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Wednesday, June 4, 7.30pm:

Rory Bremner – Making an Impression at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, June 4-7, 7.30pm:

Harrogate G&S Society presents HMS Pinafore at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, June 5, 7.45pm:

A Mindfell Production in Association with the Theatre by the Lake presents The Dreamtime Fellrunner at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Thursday, June 5, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North presents Sound Connections with guest speakers at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 5, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Robertson presents Is That a Whip in Your Hand? spoof at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, June 6, 7.30pm:

Direct from the West End, Sweet Caroline, the ultimate tribute to Neil Diamond at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 7, 8pm:

Hyena Lounge Comedy Club presents Jeff Innocent, Chris Washington and more at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 7, 3pm:

Harrogate Choral Society presents Reflections featuring Brahms and more at St Wilfrid's Church, Harrogate.

Tuesday, June 10-14, 2pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Operatic Players present The Witches of Eastwick – A Musical Comedy at Harrogate Theatre. Also 7pm.

Thursday, June 12, 7.30pm:

The Growth House presents comedy-drama Big Strong Man at Bilton Working Mens Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 14, 7.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra presents Romantics and Radicals featuring Tchaikovsky and Stravinsky at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Saturday, June 14, 7.30pm:

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 19, 7.30pm:

Woodlands Drama Group presents A Month of Sundays at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Also 2.30pm.

Friday, June 20, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Yorkshire Normandy Veterans present Bomb Happy at Harrogate Library.

Friday, June 20, 7.30pm:

The Ultimate Tribute to ABBA presents Thank You for the Music 2025 at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 21, 7.30pm:

Live music with Bootleg Bee Gees at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, June 21, 6.30pm:

Motion Studios present Decades in Motion at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 21, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra Summer Concert: Music From Across the British Isles at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 21, 7.30pm:

Ripon and Wetherby Choral Societies combine for dramatic oratorio Elijah by Mendelssohn at Ripon Cathedral.

Sunday, June 22, 4pm:

Generation Dance present Shine at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, June 25-28, 7.45pm:

Harrogate Dramatic Society presents Notes From a Small Island at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Also 2pm.

Thursday, June 26, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launch of Harrogate International Festivals’ HACS Harrogate Music Festival with Mike Lovatt’s Brass Pack playing a programme of Hollywood Hits at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, June 27, 11am:

The Young Musicians at Wesley Centre, Harrogate presents the Trio Concept performing Bloch, Ravel and Mendelssohn.

Saturday, June 28, 7.30pm:

The Korros Ensemble rework classical favourites at Christ Church, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 29, 7.30pm:

Former BBC Young Jazz Musician finalist Fergus McCreadie brings his acclaimed trio to The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.