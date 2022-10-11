Harrogate's Wellspring charity backs mental health campaign with plea to 'dress in green'

The Harrogate-based Wellspring Therapy and Training, which is facing a huge rise in demand for its services, is aiming to play its part in a World Mental Health Day’s campaign to “make mental health and wellbeing a global priority”.

To that end it is asking individuals, schools, businesses, churches and community groups to choose a date in October to wear a green item of clothing and donate towards Wellspring’s counselling services; as a green ribbon is the international symbol for mental health awareness.

“This is a huge goal but change has to start somewhere,” said Emily Fullarton, Executive Director of Wellspring.

"That is why Wellspring is working in the local community to support those who are experiencing distress and to prevent further mental health problems.

"By taking part in Wellspring’s Dress Green Day, people can make a real difference in their local community.

"It is also an opportunity to continue the important conversation surrounding mental health.”

The number of counselling self-referrals that Wellspring has received over the past six months has more than doubled since the same period in 2021.

Wellspring is responding to this mental health crisis by growing its services, seeing more than 140 clients each week, an increase of around 20% compared to last year.

Wellspring Therapy and Training charity was first established in 2003 and is based in Starbeck.

It provides affordable, psychological support and promotes good mental health through education and training.

The counselling services Wellspring provides would cost a minimum of £40-£50 per session from a private counsellor, but Wellspring only asks clients to contribute what they can towards their sessions.

Many can only pay a small amount and so the support of generous individuals, businesses and churches helps to bridge the gap for clients.

A Christian charity, Wellspring offers services to all regardless of gender, sexual orientation, ethnic or cultural background or faith.

Take part in Dress Green Day and donate via www.justgiving.com/campaign/DressGreenDay

More information is available at www.wellspringtherapy.co.uk