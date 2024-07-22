'Harrogate’s Wedding of the Year' is set to take place in a few days' time at Harrogate Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What is being hailed as "Harrogate’s Wedding of the Year" will take place inside Harrogate Theatre next week in a bold new production.

No ordinary show, Get Wed has been described by the venue's chief executive David Bown as "Harrogate Theatre’s most inclusive and accessible community production yet".

From the same artistic partnership of Rachael Halliwell and Amie Burns Walker who created acclaimed productions 122 Love Stories and Our Gate productions at Harrogate Theatre in recent years, Get Wed will offer a mix of community and professional cast in its five night run – and an interactive plot.

The narrative is focused on 1980s music and Eurovision superfans Jess and Daniel who are getting married.

Harrogate Theatre's new immersive show Get Wed has already sold out all its tickets from Tuesday, July 23 to Saturday, July 27. (Picture contributed)

But they’ve only known each other 12 weeks and their families have other ideas.

As with the afore-mentioned productions, the audience will be invited to dress appropriately to take part and become immersed in the wedding and all things 80s.

Think neon, ra-ra skirts, Fleetwood Mac, Rick Astley and Whitney, and expect laughter, tears, musical numbers, lots of local references and plenty of surprises.

Director Amie Burns Walker said: "This is no ordinary theatre show, as the action will be happening all around you.

"You are invited as a guest to Jess and Daniel’s wedding and to share a table and a chat with their nearest and dearest and discover more as secrets are spilled.

"Bring your best 80’s bangers, crimp your hair and get ready for the Rick Roll of a lifetime.’’

Supported by the Arts Council, writer Rachael Halliwell is confident the new show will live up to its predecessors’ success.

"In past shows, people have said afterwards it was a life-changing experience.

Anyone hoping to join the guestlist may be disappointed.

For this new immersive show has already sold out all its tickets from Tuesday, July 23 to Saturday, July 27.

Harrogate Theatre advises anyone keen to go to contact its box office to be added to the waiting list for returns.

If that doesn’t do the trick, a digital version of Get Wed available to watch from home.