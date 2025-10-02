Harrogate's Vinyl Sessions will turn spotlight on 'jaw dropping' Hounds of Love album

Kate Bush fans are being warned that tickets for Harrogate’s Hounds of Love event are selling fast.

Vinyl Sessions presents Kate Bush’s Hounds of Love will put the spotlight on songs like Running Up That Hill, Cloudbusting and Hounds of Love, as well as earlier hits such as Wuthering Heights, Babooshka, Man with the Child in His Eyes and Wow.

After four sold-out events this year, places for the event at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen in Harrogate on Wednesday, October 15 are already at a premium.

Every penny raised goes to Harrogate Hospital Community Charity for the Harrogate District Hospital SCBU project which Vinyl Sessions has been supporting.

Released in September 1985, Hounds of Love was Kate Bush’s fifth studio album following her debut number one single Wuthering Heights in 1978. (Picture contributed)

Its success brought Bush back into the spotlight after the relatively low sales of her previous album, The Dreaming prior in 1982.

The album's lead single Running up that Hill became Bush's biggest hit worldwide, initially peaking at no. 3 upon its original 1985 release but later giving Bush her second UK No 1 single in June 2022 on re-release after it appeared in the fourth series of Netflix TV series Stranger Things.

The first side of Hounds of Love boasted three other hit singles.

The second side subtitled The Ninth Wave is a “conceptual” song suite about a woman drifting alone in the sea at night.

MC-ed by Vinyl Sessions founder and hi fi aficiando Colin Paine, for this classic 1980s album he is bringing along a 1984 Linn Sondek LP12 with AT MC Cartridge, 1985 Harman Kardon PM655 Amplifier, combined with Wharfedale Diamond speakers.

Beginning at 7.30pm, the historical introduction will be written and delivered by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers.

The event will also feature tracks from Kate Bush’s first ‘greatest hits’ album with an original 1986 pressing of The Story so Far.

Seats are strictly limited and it is advisable to book tickets in advance via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/vinylsessions-present-kate-bush-hounds-of-love-tickets-1723137232849

It is possible to pay on the door but it is advised first to email [email protected]