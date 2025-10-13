Harrogate's Vinyl Sessions to reach new heights with Hounds of Love album event

A Kate Bush event in Harrogate this week looks like being another sellout.

After four sold-out events this year, places for the latest Vinyl Sessions at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen in Harrogate on Wednesday, October 15 are as good as gone.

The event will present Kate Bush’s classic album Hounds of Love which features hit songs such as Cloudbusting, The Big Sky and Hounds of Love.

The event will also feature tracks from Kate Bush’s first ‘greatest hits’ album with an original 1986 pressing of The Story so Far, which included Wuthering Heights, Babooshka, Man with the Child in His Eyes, Wow and more.

Harrogate tribute event - Hounds of Love is Kate Bush’s biggest selling album, selling well over two million copies worldwide. (Picture contributed)

All monies goes to Harrogate Hospital Community Charity for the Harrogate District Hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit.

Released in September 1985, the first side of Hounds of Love boasted four hit singles while the second side is a song suite inspired by a poem by Tennyson.

The album's lead single Running up that Hill became Bush's biggest hit worldwide, initially peaking at number three on its original 1985 release but later giving Bush her second UK No 1 single in June 2022 on re-release after it appeared in the fourth series of Netflix TV series Stranger Things.

Hounds of Love is Kate Bush’s biggest selling album, selling well over two million copies worldwide, with UK figures alone reaching more than 600,000 or double-platinum.

MC-ed by Vinyl Sessions founder and hi fi aficiando Colin Paine, for this classic 1980s album he is bringing along a 1984 Linn Sondek LP12 with AT MC Cartridge, 1985 Harman Kardon PM655 Amplifier, combined with Wharfedale Diamond speakers.

Beginning at 7.30pm, the historical introduction will be written and delivered by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers.

Vinyl Sessions was launched in 2018 and has seen guest Q&As in the past with the likes of David Bowie producer Ken Scott, Syd Barrett biographer Rob Chapman and Magna Carta’s Chris Simpson.

If there are any seats remaining, try via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/vinylsessions-present-kate-bush-hounds-of-love-tickets-1723137232849.

It is possible to pay on the door, if it isn’t sold out, but it is advised in advance of coming to email [email protected]