Harrogate's Valley Gardens to host outdoors market with fantastic traders and street food this weekend

This weekend will see Valley Gardens in Harrogate host a fantastic market offering a great day out for all the family but it’s also just one of two such summer events to enjoy.

Two days highlighting fantastic homegrown traders and producers thanks to Little Bird Markets will begin tomorrow, Saturday, July 6 in Knaresborough traders in the grounds of Knaresborough Castle.

Running from 10am to 3pm, Knaresborough Artisan Market will offer the chance to purchase locally produced arts and crafts, ceramics, jewellery, clothing, flowers, food and drink from local stallholders.

Sunday will see the focus switch to Harrogate’s lovely Valley Gardens when Little Bird Artisan Market will bring the choice of lovingly crafted goods by carefully selected artisan traders including jewellery, crafts, art, candles, skincare, homeware and also local alcohol, cheese, bread, cakes, jams and pickles.

Harrogate and Knaresborough will host artisan markets tomorrow, Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7. (Picture contributed)

As well as handmade goods and local produce, visitors to the free event which, like the market on Knaresborough, will run from 10am to 3pm, can also enjoy live music and a variety of street food vendors.