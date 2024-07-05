Harrogate's Valley Gardens to host outdoors market with fantastic traders and street food this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two days highlighting fantastic homegrown traders and producers thanks to Little Bird Markets will begin tomorrow, Saturday, July 6 in Knaresborough traders in the grounds of Knaresborough Castle.
Running from 10am to 3pm, Knaresborough Artisan Market will offer the chance to purchase locally produced arts and crafts, ceramics, jewellery, clothing, flowers, food and drink from local stallholders.
Sunday will see the focus switch to Harrogate’s lovely Valley Gardens when Little Bird Artisan Market will bring the choice of lovingly crafted goods by carefully selected artisan traders including jewellery, crafts, art, candles, skincare, homeware and also local alcohol, cheese, bread, cakes, jams and pickles.
As well as handmade goods and local produce, visitors to the free event which, like the market on Knaresborough, will run from 10am to 3pm, can also enjoy live music and a variety of street food vendors.
They are a great day out for all the family – even the dog!