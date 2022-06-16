Harrogate's Up & Running celebrates milestone 30th anniversary with fancy dress social fun run

Runners were encouraged to wear 90s fancy dress as a nod to 1992, when the first Up & Running shop opened its doors here in Harrogate.

The running specialist has gone on to open 28 other shops across the country as well as launching an online business dedicated to running shoes and kit.

Over the years, Up & Running has firmly established itself at the heart of local running communities with each shop hosting a free weekly Social Run Group, leading local 5k runs for all abilities.

Runners gathered this week to take part in a 5km fun run around the streets of Harrogate to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Up & Running

Gillian Macfarlane, Founder and CEO of Up & Running, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be celebrating this achievement.

"Up & Running was born out of a passion for running and we’re proud that our ethos of providing the very best customers service remains today.