Harrogate's Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Fest starts with a bang and 19,000 ticket sales

The world’s greatest crime writing festival has started in Harrogate with ticket sales nearly hitting 20k.

Hosted by the Old Swan Hotel, the press launch for this year’s Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival saw programming chair Mick Herron reveal that a phenomenal 19,000 tickets have been sold.

The writer of Slow Horses spy thriller ran briefly through the highlights to come over the next four days in Harrogate which includes appearances by authors Irvine Welsh, making his festival debut, Lee Child, Paula Hawkins, Kate Atkinson and festival stalwart Val McDermid, hailed as the “the patron saint of Harrogate”.

"Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival is the jewel in the crown of crime writing,” said Mick Herron.

Press launch - Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals; Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival Programming Chair Mick Herron and Richard Bradbury, managing director of lead sponsors Theakston's brewery. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

"It’s really a crime readers festival, rather than a crime writers festival.

"At other events, writers might hang around the Green room but in Harrogate they’re mostly outside on the green.

"It’s a warm and friendly event where everyone is happy and relaxed to talk to everyone else.”

Richard Bradbury, managing director of lead sponsors Theakston's brewery, said this year’s crime writing festival had already got off to a great start with a barnstorming event featuring author Attica Locke.

Other writers coming to the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate include Abir Mukherjee, the Reverend Richard Coles, Belinda Bauer, Kate Mosse, Mark Billingham, Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall, AA Dhand, Abigail Dean, Janice Hallett, Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall and Steph McGovern.

Presented by Harrogate International Festivals, the event runs until July 20.