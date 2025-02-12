Harrogate's Tannin Level decides to host its own Restaurant Week offer

A Harrogate independent restaurant has decided to host its own Restaurant Week after Visit Harrogate was unable to run its own event this year.

The Tannin Level on Raglan Street will run the event from Monday February 17 to Friday February 21 – the same week as the Visit Harrogate event last year – and will follow the same format as the Visit Harrogate event – three 3 courses for £20.

This offer will be available for lunch (noon, last orders 2pm) and dinner (5pm, last orders 9pm).

Visit www.tanninlevel.co.uk and its social media for full details, including the menu.

John Roberts, owner of The Tannin Level said: “We were so disappointed that Visit Harrogate was unable to host this event in February this year.

"It has become an established feature on the Harrogate hospitality calendar, and something which a great many Harrogate residents eagerly anticipate.

"We just felt as though we couldn’t let them down.”

Visit Harrogate has been approached for comment.