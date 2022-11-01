Harrogate’s Strutting for Cancer fashion show is back to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support
The organiser of Harrogate’s Strutting for Cancer fashion show has teamed up with the town’s West Park Hotel to stage the return of the popular fund-raising event in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
Jean, who lives in Harrogate, had breast cancer 25 years ago and she and her husband, Alan, have been fundraising for cancer charities ever since, raising a total of more than £100,000 between them
The fashion show, which will take place at the hotel on Thursday, November 10 from 7pm, will feature people on the catwalk who have been affected by cancer, as well as professional models, showcasing the latest collections.