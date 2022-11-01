News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Harrogate’s Strutting for Cancer fashion show is back to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support

The organiser of Harrogate’s Strutting for Cancer fashion show has teamed up with the town’s West Park Hotel to stage the return of the popular fund-raising event in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

By Graham Chalmers
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 2:18pm
Fundraising for cancer charities - Jean Williams, who lives in Harrogate, who had breast cancer 25 years ago, is pictured with her husband, Alan.
Fundraising for cancer charities - Jean Williams, who lives in Harrogate, who had breast cancer 25 years ago, is pictured with her husband, Alan.

Jean, who lives in Harrogate, had breast cancer 25 years ago and she and her husband, Alan, have been fundraising for cancer charities ever since, raising a total of more than £100,000 between them

The fashion show, which will take place at the hotel on Thursday, November 10 from 7pm, will feature people on the catwalk who have been affected by cancer, as well as professional models, showcasing the latest collections.

HarrogateMacmillan Cancer Support