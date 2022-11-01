Harrogate’s Strutting for Cancer fashion show is back to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support

Jean, who lives in Harrogate , had breast cancer 25 years ago and she and her husband, Alan, have been fundraising for cancer charities ever since, raising a total of more than £100,000 between them

The fashion show, which will take place at the hotel on Thursday, November 10 from 7pm, will feature people on the catwalk who have been affected by cancer, as well as professional models, showcasing the latest collections.