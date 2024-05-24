Harrogate's 'singing conductor' unveils stunning new painting of recent Northern Lights over Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate’s renowned ‘singing conductor’ has unveiled a stunning picture of the recent Northern lights over Knaresborough and revealed he has also done a painting for Harrogate Town FC.

After building a national musical reputation with his semi-acoustic rock band which appeared on BBC TV's Songs of Praise and sold out Harrogate's Royal Hall, Paul Mirfin has branched out successfully into art in recent years.

The Northern rail staff member’s latest work of art was inspired by the spectacular appearance of the aurora borealis two weeks ago which could be seen across Britain for the first time in years – including in the Harrogate area.

Paul said: “I wanted to paint the Northern lights over the viaduct at Knaresborough as it is so rare to see them locally and I'm sure locals will be talking about seeing them for decades to come.

This is just a section of it. (Picture contributed)

"The colours and shapes were so exciting to paint and to show such a climatic sky where we live was such a pleasure.”

This multi-talented and likable Yorkshire railwayman and oil painter revealed that he has also recently been commissioned to paint Harrogate Town AFC’s new home shirt for the 2024/25 in time for the release of the club’s new kit.

As an artist, Paul Mirfin does oil paintings, commissions and prints.

He was interviewed on BBC Look North Yorkshire Interview about the positive impact art and creativity can have.

Fans of his melodic stirring songs should know he hasn’t turned his back on music.