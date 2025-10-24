Harrogate's Saint Michael's Hospice is to launch its first ever 10k race with glorious views

A Leeds Utd legend has said that it’s “important” that everyone takes part in a new fundraising run in Harrogate for Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saint Michael’s ambassadors and former Leeds United and Scottish footballer and coach Eddie Gray and his wife Linda Gray, whose son Stuart was looked after by the charity, are encouraging everyone to take part.

With demand for hospice care growing and costs rising, Saint Michael’s continues to develop innovative events like this to help raise the essential funds needed to deliver its compassionate and specialist care and support to local families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anything to help the hospice is the important thing,” Eddie Gray, a revered footballer for Leeds Utd in the Don Revie era, said.

Former Leeds United and Scottish footballer and coach Eddie Gray, a Saint Michael’s Hospice Ambassador, is pictured at a previous fundraiser for the Harrogate charity which was also attended by Sir Alex Ferguson. (Picture contributed)

"People will enjoy the run, it keeps you fit and lets people know what the hospice is all about.

"It’s a charity that has to raise money in any way it can for the benefit of the people in Harrogate, and that’s the most important thing.

"You don’t need to run all the way; you can walk!

”It’s a fun fundraising event you can do with friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our son was looked after very well at Saint Michael’s and it meant a lot to us that Stuart was cared for there.”

The first-ever Saint Michael’s Harrogate 10K, 5K and Bluey-inspired Littlies Run, will take place on Sunday, March 1, 2026, starting from Saint Michael’s Hospice at Crimple House off Hornbeam Park.

This fun, family-friendly day welcomes runners, joggers and walkers of all abilities to enjoy scenic routes while supporting Saint Michael’s Hospice in its mission to provide compassionate end-of-life care for people across the Harrogate district.

The 10K and 5K routes will offer stunning views of the Crimple Viaduct and follow scenic trails through the Yorkshire Showground. The Littlies Run, which takes place on the closed roads around the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

hospice grounds, is fully wheelchair and pushchair accessible, making it ideal for families with little ones.

Places are limited to 1,000 participants for this chip-timed event, so early sign-up is encouraged.

To take part in this exciting new community event, visit: https://saintmichaelshospice.org/events/harrogate-10k-5k-and-littlies-a-run-for-everyone/