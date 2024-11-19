Harrogate's Saint Michael’s Hospice calls on community support in face of £300k pressures from the Budget

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saint Michael’s Hospice in Harrogate has revealed it faces a significant additional £300,000 in costs following the Budget as it calls on community support to honour the memory of loved ones like Chrystal this Christmas.

Amid growing financial pressures, Saint Michael’s Hospice and its wider charity, faces a significant additional £300,000 in costs following the recent budget announcement and increases in employer National Insurance contributions and National Minimum Wage.

With its community’s help, the hospice aims to continue delivering vital hospice care and supporting families when they need it most.

As Harrogate prepares for the festive season, Saint Michael’s Hospice is now inviting everyone to come together to honour cherished memories and support essential care through its annual Light up a Life appeal.

Light up a Life appeal - Chrystal with husband Andy and Jasmine (now three, as a baby) at Saint Michael's Hospice in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

The appeal is dedicated to people like Chrystal, a vibrant 39-year-old who was cared for and died at Saint Michael’s Hospice, from complications of triple-negative breast cancer earlier this year.

Chrystal’s time with Saint Michael’s was marked by compassion and unwavering care, bringing comfort not only to her but also to her husband, Andy and their then two-year-old daughter, Jasmine.

Talking about Chrystal’s care, her husband, Andy said: "She loved the chair in the room and would sit and look out at the view.

"It was so far from what I had seen at home where she was just in bed constantly.

"I didn’t want Chrystal to die at home and for Jasmine to remember her there.

"Saint Michael’s Hospice gave us the chance to be together and for Jasmine to be taken care of so I could just be with Chrystal at the end and not have to worry.”

Tony Collins, Chief Executive of Saint Michael’s Hospice, said: “The remarkable support from our community makes everything we do possible.

"As we navigate mounting financial hurdles and increased demand, this support has never been more crucial.”

This year, every Light up a Life donation will come with a tribute card from Saint Michael’s honouring the dedication names.

Donations of £30 or more will be celebrated with a new 2024 Christmas decoration.

In addition, Light up a Life services will offer a beautiful opportunity for the community to come together in reflection, remembrance, and unity.

Light up a Life services dates and locations

St Cuthbert’s Church, Pateley Bridge - Thursday, November 28, 6pm.

Ripon Cathedral - Sunday, December 8, 3.30pm.

Saint Michael’s Hospice, Crimple House - Sunday, December 15, 4pm.

To find out more about Light up a Life and to donate please visit: https://saintmichaelshospice.org/support-our-work/in-memory-giving/light-up-a-life/