Harrogate’s Royal Hall to screen Queen’s funeral for nearly 1,000 people as it opens for mourners

Nearly 1,000 people are expected to pack the town's most historic venue on Monday to watch the momentous proceedings on a giant screen for anyone unable to watch it at home.

The Royal Hall will be open from 10am and approximately 950 seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A book of condolence for the Queen will also be available for people to sign.

The Royal Hall in Harrogate is to open on Monday to screen the funeral of the Queen from Westminster Abbey.

Paula Lorimer, director of Harrogate Convention Centre, said: “We feel that many people will wish to watch the funeral of Her Majesty The Queen at home.

"However, to ensure those residents who prefer to watch the funeral in the presence of others are able to, we will have a screen broadcasting the service which takes place at 11am.

“We are grateful for the assistance of volunteers from the Royal Hall Restoration Trust which means we are able to open the Royal Hall for people to share the experience of the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.”

The Grade II* listed Edwardian hall and theatre first opened in 1903 has genuine royal connections.

After a £8 million restoration was completed in 2008, King Charles III - patron of the Royal Hall Restoration Trust - visited the town to perform its official reopening.