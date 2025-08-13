Harrogate's roadworks situation now 'posing risks to residents' says Lib Dem group on the new town council

The new Harrogate Town Council has opened up on the latest roadworks ‘fiasco’ in a demonstration that it intends to play a serious role in the life of the town.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having only been launched in June as part of local government reorganisation, the recently-elected authority may have less money and power than the abolished Harrogate Borough Council but it is signalling its intention to make an impact.

The Lib Dem group which dominates Harrogate Town Council has raised its concerns after what has become the normal roadworks disruption on the town’s roads was made worse by an incident last Friday, August 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In particular, councillors say they are alarmed by what they say are the "potentially disastrous consequences” for emergency services and residents safety.

Concern is growing after a ‘traffic ‘fiasco’ on Knaresborough Road in Harrogate amid the town’s general roadworks problems. (Picture contributed)

Lib Dem Town Councillor Josie Caven and Lib Dem North Yorks Councillor Philip Broadbank both saw experienced the traffic gridlock on Knaresborough Road in the Starbeck area.

“There was a serious breakdown in temporary traffic management systems at a roadworks site in Kingsley Ward on Knaresborough Road,” claimed Coun Caven.

"Both sets of temporary traffic lights were stuck on red, causing a full traffic standstill in both directions, with no staff present and no emergency response activated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kingsley ward town councillor is concerned the whole situation is becoming “dangerous”.

"The emergency contact board was placed facing away from the line of vehicles, rendering it inaccessible,” she said.

“Not only was this unacceptable, it was dangerous.

"Drivers were taking risks and were meeting opposite passing cars in the single diverted road and it was distressing watching it unfold over the 45 minutes I was there."

North Yorkshire Councillor Philip Broadbank was himself caught up in the traffic jam and was very concerned about the fact that the queue of traffic was completely stationary and contained at least seven or eight buses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Motorists cautiously started to take matters into their own hands,” he said.

“It was frustrating and chaotic as motorists worked out the best way to keep moving.

"When he travelled back that way at 10pm the lights were still stuck on red.”

The Lib Dem group on Harrogate Town Council is worried about the “knock-on" effects for the rest of the town’s roadways, emergency services and public transport of the town’s forest of roadworks.

They say they will make it a priority to explore the implications of this event for future emergency planning for the town.