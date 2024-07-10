Harrogate's regional mayor 'positive' after talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Harrogate man who shook local politics by winning the mayoral election in May said he is positive about delivering investment to North Yorkshire after joining a roundtable discussion with Keir Starmer in 10 Downing Street.

Born and bred in Harrogate, Labour’s David Skaith, who is the first-ever elected mayor of York and North Yorkshire, joined England's other metro mayors yesterday, Tuesday, as part of the new Government's commitment to devolution and regional economic growth.

Speaking after talks with the new Prime Minister, Mr Skaith said: “Meeting the Prime Minister today, with other mayors, has shown the support we have from the new Government to drive the benefits of devolution forward for our region.

"Working in partnership locally and nationally, we can deliver investment and create new opportunities for York and North Yorkshire.”

Harrogate-born David Skaith, Mayor of York & North Yorkshire, pictured on the right, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other regional mayors in 10 Downing Street. (Picture No 10 Downing Street

Prime Minister Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner held the meeting with 11 regional leaders, including Labour’s London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, and the only Conservative mayor, Tees Valley’s Lord Ben Houchen.

After setting out the Government’s ambitions for each leader to deliver economic growth working hand-in-hand with central government to benefit local people, Sir Keir confirmed that mayors will be backed with new powers over planning, skills, employment support and transport; along with integrated funding settlements to leaders who demonstrate exemplary handling of public money.

David Skaith welcomed the Government's push for mayors to develop Local Growth Plans, even in a county as large and economically diverse as North Yorkshire.

And he emphasised the importance of the role "green growth" could potentially play in all this.

“I want to see our region reach its full potential," said Mr Skaith.

"We need to have more affordable housing and better living standards, our communities must be connected and businesses given every chance to thrive."North Yorkshire is not like many mayoral areas, with a distinctive rural, coastal and urban setting and strong carbon negative ambitions, but it is a vibrant place full of opportunity.“We can bring solutions to government.

"Our strengths position York and North Yorkshire to create solutions for some of the world’s biggest challenges, of food insecurity and sustainable energy generation.

"We can show how rural economies can make a unique and significant contribution to green growth."

The new Prime Minister was equally confident about the strengths of North Yorkshire and its mayor.

Keir Starmer said: “We know the huge potential of York and North Yorkshire, home to the headquarters of iconic brands and a major hub in its own right.

“Local leaders know their areas best, and what the strengths and opportunities are that can only be unlocked from local decision making.