News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Harrogate's Rachel Daly wins Barclays Women’s Super League Player of the Month award

Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly has been named as Player of the Month for September by the Barclays Women’s Super League.

By Lucy Chappell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The 30-year-old, who was born in Harrogate, spent six years with Houston Dash in the USA, aside from a loan spell in 2020 with West Ham, and only returned to play in England on a permanent basis this summer when she signed for Aston Villa.

The striker, who also plays for England and stunned at the Euros this summer, scored three goals for Villa last month.

Harrogate district village announces cancellation of this year's bonfire night

Rachel Daly has been named Player of the Month for September by the Barclays Women’s Super League

Most Popular

Against Manchester City, Rachel netted a brace, the second of which sealed the 4-3 win before scoring an early penalty in the 2-0 defeat of Leicester City.

Her coach, Carla Ward, was also awarded Barclays Women’s Super League Manager of the Month for September after Villa’s strong start to the 2022/23 campaign, which see’s them sit third in the league following an unbeaten start to the season.

WATCH: Holidaymaker in Yorkshire spots ‘crocodiles’ off the coast

HarrogateAston VillaCarla WardEnglandManchester City