Harrogate's Rachel Daly wins Barclays Women’s Super League Player of the Month award
Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly has been named as Player of the Month for September by the Barclays Women’s Super League.
The 30-year-old, who was born in Harrogate, spent six years with Houston Dash in the USA, aside from a loan spell in 2020 with West Ham, and only returned to play in England on a permanent basis this summer when she signed for Aston Villa.
The striker, who also plays for England and stunned at the Euros this summer, scored three goals for Villa last month.
Against Manchester City, Rachel netted a brace, the second of which sealed the 4-3 win before scoring an early penalty in the 2-0 defeat of Leicester City.
Her coach, Carla Ward, was also awarded Barclays Women’s Super League Manager of the Month for September after Villa’s strong start to the 2022/23 campaign, which see’s them sit third in the league following an unbeaten start to the season.