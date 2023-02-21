Harrogate's Rachel Daly awarded Player of the Match after scoring twice as England beat Italy in Arnold Clark Cup

The 31-year-old, who was born in Harrogate, was voted by the public following her stunning performance where she bagged two crucial headers either side of the break in front of 32,128 fans at the CBS Arena in Coventry.

Daly, used as a left-back throughout Euro 2022, played up front for the Lionesses on Sunday evening, having had a superb start to the season for her club Aston Villa, scoring ten goals in 13 appearances in the Women's Super League.

Her outstanding performances also saw her named Player of the Month for September and November by the Barclays Women’s Super League.

Rachel Daly was awarded Player of the Match after scoring twice for England against Italy in the Arnold Clark Cup

Speaking after her performance on Sunday, she said: “I always say it, and it's the truth, but I'm happy to play in whatever role I'm put in.

"I'll do my best, whatever that may be and however that looks.

"Playing in the number nine position is what I do week in, week out so it comes a bit more naturally.

"But whatever role I'm put in, I'll perform to the best of my ability and I'm happy to be on the scoresheet today."

England currently sit top of the Arnold Clark Cup table on goal difference ahead of Belgium, who beat South Korea 2-1 on Sunday, and have extended their unbeaten run under Wiegman to 28 matches.