Harrogate’s Rachel Daly awarded MBE for services to association football in King Charles' Birthday Honours

Rachel Daly, from Harrogate, has been awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in recognition of her outstanding contribution to football.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daly, 33, received the honour as part of the King’s Birthday Honours list, following a remarkable career that has spanned more than a decade and has helped shape the future of women’s football in England.

Rachel is a former Rossett School pupil and played a pivotal role in England’s historic UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She then went on to represent her country again at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, continuing to be one of the most versatile and reliable players in the squad.

Rachel Daly, from Harrogate, has been awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in recognition of her outstanding contribution to football in King Charles' Birthday Honours list

In her eight-year international career, Daly has won 84 caps for England and scored 16 goals.

She also won four caps for Great Britain at the 2021 Olympics.

She announced her England retirement in April 2024 and continues to play for Aston Villa in the Barclays Women's Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie Hewitt MBE, FA Chair, said: “Rachel Daly is an extremely worthy recipient of the MBE, with an outstanding career over nearly two decades where she became one of English football’s leading lights”

“We all remember her significant contribution to the game-changing success of UEFA Euro 2022.

“From Harrogate to Houston and on to the world stage, her journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

"She is one of our most versatile players who has represented England in two World Cups and one Euro’s and also Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While still shining for Aston Villa, she continues to be part of the Lionesses’ ongoing drive to ensure more girls get the chance to follow in their game-changing footsteps.”

A number of incredible people for across the Harrogate district have also been honoured in King Charles' Birthday Honours list:

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Matthew Thurstan (Chief Finance Officer and Director General of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) – for service to Public Service

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Roisin Helen Currie (Chief Executive Officer at Greggs PLC) – for services to Hospitality

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Matthew John Gaskell (Consultant Psychologist and Clinical Lead at NHS Northern Gambling Service) – for services to People Experiencing Gambling Harm

Fiona Geraldine Martin (Founder of The Friends of Alfie Martin Charity) – for services to Fundraising in Leeds

Angela Helen Mountain (Founder and Director of Sunshine Community Nursery, Little Rascals Private Day Nurseries and Giggles Day Nurseries) – for services to Early Years

Fiona Movley (Chair of Harrogate International Festivals) – for services to Charity