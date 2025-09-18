Harrogate's popular Vinyl Sessions to return with Kate Bush's classic Hounds of Love album

The one and only Kate Bush will be the focus of the next evening in one of Harrogate’s most popular music events.

After four sold-out events this year, Vinyl Sessions is to return next month with a special showcase of the influential British music legend’s bestselling Hounds of Love album – plus some greatest hits.

Released in 1985, the classic album hit number one in the UK album charts and spawned four hit singles, including Cloudbusting, Hounds of Love, The Big Sky and Running Up That Hill.

The latter, originally a number three hit in the UK in 1985, reached number one in June 2022 after being featured in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things.

In doing so, Kate Bush set a new record for the longest time a song has taken to get to No 1 at 37 years, beating Wham, whose Last Christmas had finally made it in January 2021.

The Hounds of Love album is widely regarded as the peak of Bush’s brilliant mix of musical experimentation, pop craftsmanship and lyrical imagination.

It’s now 11 years since Kate Bush, part enigma, part artistic genius, appeared on stage in a series of theatrical live concerts called Before the Dawn at the Hammersmith Apollo in London.

Such was the love and respect for the usually reclusive artist, tickets for all 22 shows sold out in 15 minutes.

Taking place at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen in Harrogate on Wednesday, October 15 at 7.30pm, the host for Vinyl Sessions; Kate Bush Special will be Colin Paine, who founded Vinyl Sessions in 2018.

The historical introduction will be handled by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers who will look at the history of Hounds of Love which has sold more than two million copies.

As always, every penny from the Vinyl Sessions night will go to Harrogate Hospital Community Charity for its Special Care Baby Unit project.

Seats are strictly limited and it is advisable to book tickets in advance via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/vinylsessions-present-the-beach-boys-pet-sounds-tickets-1563967451749

It is possible to pay on the door but drop the organisers an email at [email protected] to reserve a place.