Harrogate's popular Christmas Wine Fair is close to selling out this weekend at Hotel du Vin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tickets are close to selling out for one of Harrogate's most popular wine events of the year in the run-up to Christmas.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place this Saturday, the Christmas Wine Fair at Hotel du Vin in Harrogate is the work of local independent Ake & Humphris Wine Merchants.

Promising 60 different fabulous wines and spirits, the annual event offers three sessions between noon and 8pm in a relaxed environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tara Stagman, a director of Ake & Humphris Wine Merchants, said: "We invite guests to pick up a tasting glass on arrival and work their way around our lovely tables of treats and try anything they fancy over a couple of hours, served by the friendly A&H team.

Tara Stagman, a director of Ake & Humphris Wine Merchants, pictured left, said: "We invite guests at our Christmas Wine Fair to pick up a tasting glass on arrival and work their way around our lovely tables of treats served by the A&H team." (Picture contributed)

"We are also excited to show a selection of seasonal spirits including Harrogate's first single malt by Whittaker's distillery, and we will have some super non-alcoholic options on our free pour table called Driving Home For Christmas.”

The Ake & Humphris team are proud that more than half of the wines at this Saturday’s Christmas Wine Fair are new to this season.

Overall, there will be plenty to tease and tempt the taste buds a Hotel du Vin, including:

A feature on Argentina's diversity.

Wines to entertain with.

Innovative origins.

Christmas favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the word is that the event is very close to selling out with your best bet being to grab the last few remaining tickets for the lunchtime session.

After first opening its doors in September 2010, Ake & Humphris Wine Merchants has gone from strength-to-strength at its shops on Leeds Road in Harrogate and Hastings Court in Collingham for 14 years now.

The independently-owned business is currently in the middle of converting the former Shuropody shoe shop premises on Oxford Street in Harrogate into a pop-up wine bar.

It has hopes of turning the site permanently into a wine merchants and wine café in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as its expertise in wine and spirits, Ake & Humphris also works closely with local breweries, Roosters and Daleside, enabling it to offer some beers in glorious cask sizes.

More information at: https://www.akeandhumphris.co.uk/