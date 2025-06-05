Harrogate's Phase 4 Computers named as finalist in Tech Awards 2025

A go-ahead small independent Harrogate business which attracted nearly 1,000 people to its self-organised gaming festival last weekend has received another UK accolade.

Just a week after it presented the hugely successful Odyssey Video Games and Toy Festival at the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate, Phase 4 Computers has been named a finalist in the prestigious Tech Awards 2025.

Labelled as “Harrogate’s leading independent PC specialists”, the tech support services firm had been nominated for a total of four awards and has just received the news that it has successfully reaching the finalist stage in two categories.

Phase 4 Computer’s co-owner Richard Towers-Forth said: “We are delighted to announce that Phase 4 Computers has been named a finalist.Located at 29 Regent Parade in Harrogate, Phase 4 Computers has been quietly providing top-notch tech support services without charging any diagnostic fees or hourly rates that break the bank since 1996.

The co-owners of Harrogate's Phase 4 Computers Rich & Hayley Towers-Forth. (Picture contributed)

"It is an immense privilege to be acknowledged alongside the industry’s leading innovators.

"We proudly share this recognition with our valued partners, customers, and the community we serve and work with.

"We eagerly look forward to attending the Tech Awards Ceremony, which will be held during the Tech MAX 2025 Trade EXPO at the Magna Science Adventure Centre near Sheffield later in the month.”

The indie firm is a finalist in two categories: Best Shop Front and Community Expert – Richard Towers-Forth.

The brainchild of Phase 4 Computers, Harrogate’s leading independent PC specialists, Odyssey Video Games and Toy Festival is built by enthusiasts for enthusiasts and covers two days in late May in Harrogate.

Its second edition saw more than 900 visitors explore retro gaming, AAA PC gaming, arcade machines, competitive gaming, and exclusive merchandise stalls, while also discovering table top games, rare collectables, and hands-on toy experiences.

The prestigious Tech Awards 2025 hosted by Tech for Techs www.TechForTechs.co.uk will be held on June 27, 2025.

More information at: www.TFTMAX.com

For more information on Phase 4 Computers, visit: https://p4com.com/