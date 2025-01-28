Harrogate's oldest-running festival under threat of £5k budget shortfall and seeks donations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A highly-respected Harrogate festival credited with nurturing future generations of young arts talent for the last 90 years is facing a new cash crisis.

Founded in 1936, Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama runs every March, providing a platform for students and young performers from across the district.

Called Harrogate Competitive Festival for short, this year's event is scheduled to run over the first three weekends of March, starting on Friday, March 7.

As always, the long-standing festival, which is believed to be Harrogate’s oldest, will feature experienced and knowledgeable adjudicators, part of what makes the event so important.

Flashback to a previous year's winners at Harrogate Competitive Festival - Rossett School’s ‘Saxophonix’ group. (Picture contributed)

But Harrogate Competitive Festival organisers are warning the event now faces an “uncertain future” for financial reasons.

Planning for the 2026 festival is already beginning but it is being done under the cloud of a budget shortfall.

Treasurer and Secretary Alan Connell said: "Our 2025 festival starts on March 7th and planning is in place for 2026.

"After that the future is uncertain, however, unless we can generate donations in the region of £5,000 to £6,000 per annum, to cover the inevitable financial shortfall caused by the long-term withdrawal of Council funding in 2016.”

The objective of Harrogate Competitive Festival is to advance the education of the public in the arts and, in particular, the arts of Music, Speech and Drama.

The Festival is an Educational Trust and was started by the Harrogate Town Council, as it was then.

It is open to solo performers, duets and groups.