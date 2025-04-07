Harrogate’s oldest independent record shop is ready for Record Store Day this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Harrogate independent shop which has been hosting the event since 2012 is getting ready for Record Store Day this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RSD, which was first launched in the USA in 2008, aims to support independent record shops and recognise the unique contribution they make to the local community.

An established event in the calendar of many record enthusiasts with an incredibly wide range of recorded music showcased, this year there will be more than 400 releases available from 270 authorised RSD retailers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The focus, as always, will be on vinyl, which is a major force again after being at its lowest ebb in the 1990s when CDs dominated the market.

Excitement over Record Store Day: Harrogate’s oldest independent record shop P&C Music is expecting to see big queues for RSD at 6 Devonshire Place in Harrogate this Saturday. (Picture contributed)

Peter Robinson, owner of Harrogate’s oldest independent record shop P&C Music, which is expecting to see big queues for RSD at 6 Devonshire Place in Harrogate from 8am this Saturday, said: "Record Store Day can be a challenge, as each shop has to decide what to buy and nothing is on ‘sale or return’.

"We strive to meet the expectations of our returning customers and provide the best possible experience for newcomers.

"It’s our hope that they’ll become regulars, too, which is the whole point of the event”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vinyl is now the ‘go-to’ medium for many younger music lovers, as well for those rebuilding long-lost collections.

This year’s Record Store Day will feature debuts by new artist/bands, limited editions on black or coloured vinyl, picture discs, alternate versions and demos, box sets and long-awaited reissues of classic albums.

A random selection from P&C Music’s offering this Saturday includes releases by Oasis, Liam Gallagher, Taylor Swift, Gorillaz, The Verve, The Cure, Confidence Man, Mark Knopfler, Wallows, The Charlatans, A Tribe called Quest, OMD, Black Sabbath, Black Spiders and Better than Ezra.

There will also be soundtracks, some obscure, some classic.

Some RSD releases can sell out but Peter Robinson has some timely advice for record fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If an RSD title sells out at one store, it doesn’t mean that it has everywhere else.

"Don’t panic, go online at https://www.recordstoreday.co.uk/ to find other authorised retailers.”

More information on P&C Music at: https://www.pandcmusic.co.uk/