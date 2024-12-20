Harrogate's oldest independent brewery wins three awards in prestigious SIBA competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate brewery has won three gold awards in a great week for independent Harrogate beers.

Daleside came out tops in three categories in the SIBA North East Bottle Competition.

The three winners are all long-time favourites of fans of Daleside, which was founded in the mid-1980s.

Daleside Blonde: A fully flavoured, golden ale with hoppy aroma and a crisp finish. Alcohol content 3.9%,

Harrogate independent brewery Daleside came out tops in three categories in the SIBA North East Bottle Competition. (Picture contributed)

Morocco Ale: A strong dark spiced and mysterious ale. Alcohol content 5.5%.

Monkey Wrench: A dark and beautifully smooth strong ale which is the official beer of the UK Foo Fighters. Alcohol content 5.3%.

It’s a real tonic for this Harrogate brewery specializing in high-quality real ales, craft keg ales and award-winning lagers which was taken over by fellow independent Harrogate brewery Rooster’s in March 2024.

More information at: www.Dalesidebrewery.com

In the SIBA North East Keg Awards 2024, Rooster's made a good impression in the Overall Champion of the Keg Beer Competition, winning bronze for its Tropical Assassin (6.1%), as well as gold for the same beer in the Keg Speciality IPA category and gold for Easy-Going Assassin (4.3%) in the Keg Session Pale Ale (up to 4.4%) category.

Meanwhile, another Harrogate success story came with Harrogate Brewing Company who won gold for Iris (6.3%) in the Keg IPA (5.6% and over) category.

The SIBA Independent Beer Awards included a broad range of beer styles, from pale ales and IPAs to porters, stouts and international beer styles.

Gold winners from the awards will now go forwards to the National Finals in Liverpool March 2025.

SIBA, which is also known as the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates, was established in 1980 to represent the interests of the growing number of independent breweries in Britain.

It recently launched the much-heralded Indie Beer campaign, which shines a light on genuinely independent breweries and make easier for beer drinkers to spot 'craft' imposters from global-owned brands.

The campaign was launched with the support of other beer organisations including the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), the British Institute of Innkeepers (Bii), and Independent Family Brewers of Britain (IFBB).