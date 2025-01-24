Harrogate's oldest bakery is to close after 119 years as Budget measures 'prove final straw'
The MP made his remarks after hearing the news that the historic family-owned bakery located at Cold Bath Road is set to close after 119 years in Harrogate.
“It’s so sad to hear the news of Lancaster’s bakery closure,” said Mr Gordon.
"They have been a stalwart of the town for 119 years.
“This is exactly what I and so many others have been warning about.
"The changes in the Budget were ill thought through, and didn’t treat business as partners in the growth the Government claims it wants to see.
“I’m concerned that small, local and independent businesses are being hit hardest.
"They are the lifeblood of our economy and important to local communities.”
The family-owned bakery will officially close on Saturday, February 1, with rising costs and tax increases announced in the Budget blamed.
"We would like to thank all our loyal customers.
The company posted on social media: “It is with the greatest respect that we are closing Lancaster's Bakery from Saturday 1st February after 119 years in the family.
"The last couple of years have been very challenging with rising ingredient costs and utility bills but the Budget increases in employer costs has made the situation even worse.
"Added to all these increases is the reduction in Business Rate Relief for small businesses."