Harrogate's North Bar is to showcase independent Yorkshire brewers at new event next month

A new “local and legendary” beer festival is to be launched in Harrogate next month.

With its massive floor to ceiling windows filling the bar with sunshine on a good day, North Bar has been popular ever since it opened in 2016 at 2d Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate.

Now it is set to hold a new Beer Festival on Saturday, June 7 boasting great independent craft beers, street food and music.

Boasting the label “‘local and legendary”, the event will feature Pan Asian street food from Koto and live music from local solo acoustic act Josh Ozturk who plays a wide range of styles from artists such as Fleetwood Mac, Arctic Monkeys, Paolo Nutini, Stereophonics, Kylie, Queen, CCR and The Beatles.

The three independent Yorkshire micro breweries will be there in person, setting up in the outdoor seating area and meeting customers.

North Bar Beer Festival: Beers and Breweries

First launched in Todmorden in 2014, Verdant is best known for ts hoppy Pales, IPAs and DIPAs.

Based at Grimbald Park in Knaresborough since 2019, Turning Point Brewing Co has gone from strength to strength since moving from Kirkbymoorside with Disco King, its American pale ale, and Nova, a gluten-free 4.6% Pilsner, particularly popular.

Two Rocks Brewing Co has won a strong reputation from its microbrewery in Skipton with its 2.5% Pale Ale hailed as the best low ABV beer ever.

North Bar Harrogate is part of the award-winning independent series of bars which began in Leeds in the late 1990s.