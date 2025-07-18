Harrogate's newest arts hub is set to offer something new for the stage and the town

A stunning new exhibition tracing Harrogate's Spa history from 1571 when the first springs were discovered to the glamorous days of the early 1900's is opening at the town’s newest arts hub.

Called The Harrogate Story, the new exhibition will open to the public from Monday, July 21 at 11am.at West Park Centre, which is located at West Park United Reformed Church at the bottom of Victoria Avenue in Harrogate.

Curated by Simon Kent, Dr Paul Jennings, Catherine Wright, John Harris and Stuart Holland, the event is an early sign of the good health of this new arts hub.

The West Park Centre aims to be a venue for exhibitions, concerts and, potentially, theatre productions.

Called The Harrogate Story, the new exhibition will open to the public from Monday, July 21 at 11am.at West Park Centre. (Picture contributed)

Among the shows already planned there is

Harrogate Dramatic Society said it is “proud to announce that another one of our upcoming and exciting productions will be part of the Centre’s launch, raising awareness, funds, and testing its potential as a permanent performance space.

The show, a new production of the play Barnbow Canaries by Alice Nutter, has recently begun rehearsals at the venue.

Directed by Tony Fennerty, the play is set in 1915 Leeds and tells the powerful true story of young women working in the dangerous but empowering Barnbow munitions factory during the First World War.

Performances will take place from November 27-29 at the West Park Centre.

The Harrogate Story exhibition will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11am to 3pm and entry is free.

For more information, visit: https://www.harrogatewestparkurc.org.uk/whats-on/the-harrogate-story/