Harrogate's new MP hits the ground running in his first dizzying week at Westminster

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s Tom Gordon may be one of 335 new MPs down in London trying to set up an office at Westminster but he is intent on hitting the ground running for his constituents.

Since he sensationally took the seat from Conservative Andrew Jones with a huge swing, the town's new Lib Dem MP has been hastily learning the ropes at Parliament.

The new intake at last week's General Election have already been met by a “buddy”, a member of parliamentary staff tasked with introducing them to the ways of the House of Commons.

That includes a tour of the parliamentary estate, briefings from security and standards teams and advice on how to set up their new office.

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s Tom Gordon is one of 335 new MPs down in London trying to set up an office but is focused on his constituents. (Picture contributed)

Like most new MPs, Tom Gordon will have to hot desk it for a week or so before he is allocated an office.

Despite this, he says is focusing on continuing the campaigns he ran in the build-up to the election.

"I’m working hard to get a staff team and office set up so that I can get down to helping as many constituents as I can as quickly as possible,” said Mr Gordon.

“I’m still in a bit of disbelief over the sheer volume of support I’ve had since the election when I’ve been out in the community.

"A lot of people put their trust in me as a Liberal Democrat for the first time at this election, so I want to start repaying that trust on day one, by campaigning hard on the issues that matter to residents here.”

To that end, Harrogate and Knaresborough’s new MP is calling for an emergency Health and Social Care budget in order to provide the urgent funding needed for local NHS and social care services.

He also aims to raise the need to improve the cost of living locally and tackle the sewage dumping crisis in the Nidd.

Any residents who have any queries or casework, should email him at [email protected]