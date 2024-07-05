Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newly-elected Lib Dem MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough Tom Gordon has issued his first plea since his stunning victory in the General Election and is calling for an emergency health and care budget to support local struggling health services.

Mr Gordon won the seat from long-standing Conservative MP Andrew Jones, turning a 9,000 Conservative majority into his own one of 8,000 majority, on a night that saw Labour sweep to power.

During the General Election, the Liberal Democrats put fixing the NHS and care at the heart of their campaign, including calls for more GPs, NHS dentists and staffed hospital beds.

The party is now calling for an Emergency Health and Care Budget within the month to provide urgent investment for local NHS and social care services.

At the count - Lib Dem MP Tom Gordon won the seat from long-standing Conservative MP Andrew Jones, turning a 9,000 Conservative majority into his own one of 8,000 majority. (Picture contributed)

Locally, the town’s new Lib Dem MP has been campaigning for action on crumbling concrete at Harrogate hospital, for an end to 'dental deserts' and to bring down waiting lists.

Tom Gordon said: “I am incredibly proud of the positive campaign we ran in order to deliver the changes that our area is desperately crying out for.

“Whether you voted for me or not, I will work tirelessly for you, to give Harrogate and Knaresborough the fair deal we all deserve.

"That is why I am calling for an emergency Health and Care Budget to fix our NHS brought to its knees by years of Conservative neglect.

“We have listened to the concerns that people have put to us, from the crisis facing our local health services to the sewage pumped into our waterways, to spiralling mortgages and rents.

“I promise to be your local champion and take these issues right to the heart of Parliament.”

Election result: Harrogate & Knaresborough, July 4, 2024

Tom Gordon (Liberal Democrats): 23,976

Andrew Jones (Conservative Party): 15,738

John Swales (Reform UK): 5,679

Conrad Whitcroft (Labour Party): 4,153

Shan Oakes (Green Party): 1,762

Paul Haslam (Independent): 620

Stephen Douglas Metcalfe (Independent): 136