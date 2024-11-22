Harrogate's MP hits 2,500th casework for constituents in only four months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate’s hard-working MP has called for action from the Government to reform dental care in the week he achieved a significant milestone – his 2,500th piece of casework.

Since he was elected Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough in July, Tom Gordon has opened 2,500 pieces of casework.

Not one to stand still for long, this week saw Mr Gordon issue a plea in the House of Commons for action from the Government to reform dental care to fix the dental crisis.

Having talked to dentistry providers in Harrogate and Knaresborough, Mr Gordon believes reform of orthodontic contracts is the only way to ensure they can carry out routine dental work, too, rather than having to pass children back to dentists, where getting an appointment is often near impossible.

The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP said: "Right now, many children and adults simply can’t get the care they need— they find themselves referred between orthodontists and dentists, but unable to get vital appointments.

"Our children deserve the best care, but without reform and investment in the dentistry sector they won’t get it.

“I, and the Liberal Democrats, will continue to campaign on this.

"Healthcare is more than just hospitals and GPs – it includes dentistry and many other areas. All of them are essential.”

Since since taking office, Mr Gordon said he and his team has worked tirelessly to address a wide range of community concerns, including housing, education, healthcare, social services and environmental issues.

The team, he said, is dedicated to supporting every constituent who reaches out for help.

The MP said: ‘‘I am very proud to have opened over 2,500 cases since being elected in July and to have already reached so many members of our community.

"Casework has been a top priority for me because I believe it is crucial for the voices of Harrogate and Knaresborough to be heard.

"It is also important that I hear directly from constituents about what’s affecting our community so I can act on these concerns in Parliament, as I did recently regarding the Green Homes Grant Scheme.”