Harrogate's most popular ever nostalgia film is to get its final screening at Odeon cinema

The phenomenally successful Harrogate on Film which has been seen by thousands of people is to have its final screening at the Harrogate Odeon after a series of sellouts.

Believed to be the most popular non-Hollywood film ever shown in public in Harrogate, this feast of archive footage of Harrogate and Knaresborough was first shown two years ago.

Commissioned by the Harrogate Civic Society and Harrogate Film Society, Harrogate on Film opens a window onto the heritage of Harrogate and Knaresborough from the last 100 years courtesy of the vaults of Yorkshire Film Archive.

Made up of an amazing variety of rarely seen footage, this treasure trove of nostalgia shows the people, places, major events, and everyday life in two historic towns over the decades.

Included are the Coronation celebrations in Harrogate for King George VI in 1937 and the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, as well as 1970s news footage of the filming in Harrogate of the hit movie Agatha, starring Dustin Hoffman and Vanessa Redgrave.

First shown in the Harrogate Odeon September 2022, phenomenal demand for tickets for Harrogate on Film then led to extra screenings.

Now the curtain is about to fall on this incredible film presented by Yorkshire Film Archive, Harrogate Civic Society and Harrogate Film Society.

Harrogate on Film will return for its final outing at the Harrogate Odeon on Tuesday, September 24.

There will be a matinee at 2pm and an evening screening at 7pm.

To book matinee tickets, visit: https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/event-details/harrogate-on-film-matinee

To book evening tickets, visit: https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/event-details/harrogate-on-film

More information on Harrogate Civic Society: https://www.harrogatecivicsociety.org/

More information on Harrogate Film Society: https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/