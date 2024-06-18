Harrogate’s 'most magical' summer music venue is back for first time in two years with a cornucopia of entertainment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The magical Spiegeltent, Harrogate’s much-loved summer music venue, is set to return to Crescent Gardens this month.

As well as a thrilling line-up of acclaimed musicians and performers, this incredible venue space will be playing host to an array of special daytime community events aimed at boosting wellbeing and bringing people together.

Last seen in 2022, from sound baths and yoga to a vinyl record session and a glow in the dark harp, the Spiegeltent will be offering a cornucopia of entertainment from June 28 to July 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lavish venue is hosting a relaxing hour of sound bath healing run by Chantelle from Enhance U (June 30, tickets £5), and staying with the wellbeing theme, Alissa from Move Harrogate is running a morning yoga session (Monday July 1, tickets £12), suitable for all levels, to help people get ready for the day ahead.

The magical Spiegeltent, Harrogate’s much-loved summer music venue, is set to return to Crescent Gardens this month. (Picture David Simister)

Music fans are in for a treat too, with a free, bring your own vinyl session (June 29) hosted by Harrogate’s Ry Kenny, where you can bring your own records for the DJ to play. This is a chance to spend a few hours on a Saturday afternoon listening to some great tunes and chilling out in at the same time.

Well-known Harrogate musician Josh Ozturk will perform a free acoustic set in the Spiegeltent (July 4) with a little bit of live music that is sure to get people tapping their feet.

If you fancy something a little different then how about a late night glow in the dark gig with an illuminated harp?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Combining music, art and technology, Helena Ricci brings anima to the Spiegeltent (July 1, tickets £15) featuring haze machines, LED lighting, and audience phone lights, to create a truly intimate and multisensory experience.

On top of all this, the Spiegeltent will be hosting the Children’s Festival (July 6-7).

This weekend-long extravaganza includes everything from science and storytelling to drumming and dancing, with all kinds of exciting activities designed to spark joy and fire children’s imaginations.

dancing, with all kinds of exciting activities designed to spark joy and fire children’s imaginations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “During the day the Spiegeltent is all about the good life with a host of wellbeing and community-based events.

"In the evening we will be offering a stellar line-up of headliners.”