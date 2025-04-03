Harrogate's most legendary beer is to be stocked by famous supermarket giant
Rooster’s Brewing Co’s Baby-Faced Assassin is now available in 50 Sainsbury’s stores across Yorkshire and the North East in 440ml cans.
The coup for this highly-decorated IPA is part of a new regional craft beer initiative being trialled by the supermarket.
One of the first beers to be canned by an independent craft brewery in the UK at the time when it was first launched in can in December 2014, Rooster’s most famous beer is already stocked nationally by Morrison’s and ASDA in 440ml cans.
Speaking of the news about Baby-Faced Assassin, Ian Galbraith, Rooster’s Sales Director said: “We are excited to be working with the Sainsbury’s team as they trial regional craft beer.
"We are also, rightly, proud of Baby-Faced Assassin as a flagship beer for us and one of the torch bearers for UK craft.
"Distribution in the north shows recognition for the quality of the brand and will see B-FA being picked up and enjoyed by Sainsbury’s shoppers for the first time."
A single hop Citra IPA, Baby-Faced Assassin has won a series of awards, with a gold medal in the small pack category at the prestigious International Brewing Awards being chief among them.
Over the years, it has also become the family-run Harrogate brewery’s biggest-selling small pack product.
From the beginning, Rooster’s Brewing Co. has been an independent, family-run brewery focused on creating quality new world pale ales, with an emphasis on flavour and aroma.
Founded in 1993 by pioneering Harrogate brewer Sean Franklin, Rooster’s developed a new style of beer that had, up to that point, never been tried in the UK before, using imported flavourful hops from the west coast of America.
In 2011 Sean decided to retire and chose to sell the brewery to Ian Fozard and his sons, Tom and Oliver, in a move that ensured Rooster’s would remain a family-owned brewery.
In 2020, Rooster’s moved to its self-created state-of-the-art facility at Hornbeam Park in Harrogate.