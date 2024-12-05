Harrogate's most dazzling charity shop windows this Christmas receive awards from Soroptimist International

By Graham Chalmers
Published 5th Dec 2024, 16:02 BST
The results are in for this year’s annual Charity Shop Christmas Window Competition with the best of the best in Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon revealed.

Organised by Harrogate and District Soroptimist, the winners were announced at the Crown Hotel this week.

Club President Christine Anderson and The Mayor of Knaresborough, Coun Margy Longhurst presented the award certificates and the Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District Cup to the overall winner.

The judging took place in three zones. Harrogate Town; Ripon with Boroughbridge and Knaresborough with Starbeck and Bilton.

Organised by Harrogate and District Soroptimist, the winners of the Charity Shop Christmas Window Competition are pictured at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)placeholder image
Cup Winner

The winner of the Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District Cup for the Christmas Window Competition was Oxfam, Ripon, which boasted a very innovative Christmas Cracker and a windowful of Christmas Cracker jokes and toys.

President Christine Anderson said, “The Charity Shops did a superb job this year with their Christmas window displays.

"We were impressed by the innovation, creativeness, and spirit of Christmas that the staff and volunteers are able to produce from such limited resources.

“Charity shops are extremely important to the organisation they represent.

"The money raised is significant in enabling the charities to continue their essential work."

Full list of Charity Shop Christmas Window Competition winners

Zone Winners: Harrogate Town

Gold Award: Martin House Hospice Shop, Commercial Street, Harrogate.

Silver Award: Yorkshire Cancer Research Shop, Oxford Street, Harrogate.

Zone Winners: Ripon and Boroughbridge.

Gold Award: OXFAM Shop, Fishergate Ripon

Silver Award: Saint Michael’s Hospice Shop, North Street, Ripon.

Highly Commended: Yorkshire Cancer Research Shop, The Arcade, Ripon and Saint Michael’s Hospice, High Street, Boroughbridge.

Zone Winner: Knaresborough with Starbeck and Bilton

Gold Award: Sue Ryder Shop, Castlegate, Knaresborough.

Silver Award: Saint Vincent’s Shop, High Street, Knaresborough.

Highly Commended: Saint Michael’s Hospice Shop, High Street, Starbeck.

Soroptimist International is a worldwide organisation of like-minded women dedicated to help improve the lives of women and girls.

The Harrogate branch was founded 101 years ago.

Among many other activities, it delivers ongoing support to local Food Banks and Resurrected Bites, the Women’s Refuge, Young Carers and Friendship Link Club Soroptimist International of Blantyre in Malawi.

More information at: www.sigbi.org/harrogate

