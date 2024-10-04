Harrogate's most community-minded shopping street to launch day of offers and discounts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It is less than one month until a Harrogate shopping street renowned for its community spirit and flying the flag for independents is to launch a day of special offers and great bargains.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proud to include 20 indie shops, Commercial Street Retailers will be holding a special event called Purple Saturday on Saturday, October 26.

So called because of the purple T-shirts shopkeepers and business owners on this town centre thoroughfare wore at a previous jamboree last year, each retailer is issuing an extraordinary invitation to shoppers - join us to grab bargains and start your Christmas shopping early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the well-known names on Commercial Street at The Cheeseboard, H Morgan Carpets, Crampton and Moore, White Rose Sewing and Crown Jewellers.

Boasting 20 indie shops, Commercial Street Retailers will be holding a special event in Harrogate called Purple Saturday with discounts and offers. (Picture Gerard Binks)

As part of Purple Saturday, Harrogate Town football club shop is to have a raffle and tombola for charity with some great club merchandise on offer.

Sue Kramer of Commercial Street Retailers group, which first formed in 2020 and launches its own successful marketing campaigns, said: “Despite trying times for the British High Street, the street community spirit here remains vibrant.

"The paid-up members in our retailers group are all represented and supported on our website and social media.”

For more information, visit: https://commercial-street.co.uk/