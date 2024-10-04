Harrogate's most community-minded shopping street to launch day of offers and discounts
Proud to include 20 indie shops, Commercial Street Retailers will be holding a special event called Purple Saturday on Saturday, October 26.
So called because of the purple T-shirts shopkeepers and business owners on this town centre thoroughfare wore at a previous jamboree last year, each retailer is issuing an extraordinary invitation to shoppers - join us to grab bargains and start your Christmas shopping early.
Among the well-known names on Commercial Street at The Cheeseboard, H Morgan Carpets, Crampton and Moore, White Rose Sewing and Crown Jewellers.
As part of Purple Saturday, Harrogate Town football club shop is to have a raffle and tombola for charity with some great club merchandise on offer.
Sue Kramer of Commercial Street Retailers group, which first formed in 2020 and launches its own successful marketing campaigns, said: “Despite trying times for the British High Street, the street community spirit here remains vibrant.
"The paid-up members in our retailers group are all represented and supported on our website and social media.”
For more information, visit: https://commercial-street.co.uk/