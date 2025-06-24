Harrogate's most and least expensive streets revealed over the last five years
Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 and came up with: https://www.propertysolvers.co.uk/homeowners-hub/uk-house-prices/harrogate/#most-and-least-expensive-streets
On Fulwith Mill Lane (HG2), Property Solvers says five properties sold for an average of £2,258,000. Swan Road (HG1), four properties sold for an average of £1,529,375.
In addition, it says, Duchy Road (HG1) saw five properties sell for an average of £1,400,550.
Some of the cheapest streets include Royal Stables (HG1) (where seven properties sold for an average of £98,285), Wetherby Road (HG2) (where three properties sold for an average of £105,666) and Victoria Court (HG1) (where eight properties sold for an average of £109,993).
Ten most expensive streets in Harrogate (by address, postcode and average price)
1 Fulwith Mill Lane, HG2 8HJ, £2,258,000
2 Swan Road, HG1 2SA, £1,529,375
3 Duchy Road, HG1 2EZ, £1,400,550 4 Rossett Green Lane, HG2 9LH, £1,373,333 5 Duchy Road, HG1 2HE, £1,363,333 6 Sussex Avenue, HG1 2NZ, £1,350,000 7 Duchy Road, HG1 2ER, £1,325,000 8 Rutland Drive, HG1 2NX, £1,320,000 9 Fulwith Road, HG2 8HL, £1,253,750 10 Beech Grove, HG2 0EX, £1,206,250
Ten least expensive streets in Harrogate (by address, postcode and average price)
1 Royal Stables, Woodfield Drive, HG1 4LR, £98,285
2 Wetherby Road, HG2 7SZ, £105,666
3 Victoria Court, East Park Road, HG1 5QX, £109,993
4 Harewood Road, HG3 2TW, £116,500
5 Bramham Drive, HG3 2UB, £117,600
6 Bramham Drive, HG3 2TZ, £119,570
7 Birchwood Mews, HG2 8DN, £124,142
8 Arthington Court, East Parade, HG1 5LH, £124,525
9 Glebe Road, HG2 0LG, £125,714
10 The Adelphi, Cold Bath Road, HG2 0NT, £128,522
Commenting on the data, Ruban Selvanayagam, co-founder of https://www.propertysolvers.co.uk/sell-house-fast/ said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”
“It is, therefore, worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Fulwith Mill Lane (HG2) sold for £3,515,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £52,500 and under on Station Square (HG1), Park Parade (HG1) and Sanders Walk (HG1).”