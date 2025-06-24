Harrogate's most and least expensive streets revealed over the last five years

A property firm has calculated what it says are where the highest and lowest-priced homes in Harrogate postcodes.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 and came up with: https://www.propertysolvers.co.uk/homeowners-hub/uk-house-prices/harrogate/#most-and-least-expensive-streets

On Fulwith Mill Lane (HG2), Property Solvers says five properties sold for an average of £2,258,000. Swan Road (HG1), four properties sold for an average of £1,529,375.

In addition, it says, Duchy Road (HG1) saw five properties sell for an average of £1,400,550.

Some of the cheapest streets include Royal Stables (HG1) (where seven properties sold for an average of £98,285), Wetherby Road (HG2) (where three properties sold for an average of £105,666) and Victoria Court (HG1) (where eight properties sold for an average of £109,993).

Ten most expensive streets in Harrogate (by address, postcode and average price)

1 Fulwith Mill Lane, HG2 8HJ, £2,258,000

2 Swan Road, HG1 2SA, £1,529,375

3 Duchy Road, HG1 2EZ, £1,400,550 4 Rossett Green Lane, HG2 9LH, £1,373,333 5 Duchy Road, HG1 2HE, £1,363,333 6 Sussex Avenue, HG1 2NZ, £1,350,000 7 Duchy Road, HG1 2ER, £1,325,000 8 Rutland Drive, HG1 2NX, £1,320,000 9 Fulwith Road, HG2 8HL, £1,253,750 10 Beech Grove, HG2 0EX, £1,206,250

Ten least expensive streets in Harrogate (by address, postcode and average price)

1 Royal Stables, Woodfield Drive, HG1 4LR, £98,285

2 Wetherby Road, HG2 7SZ, £105,666

3 Victoria Court, East Park Road, HG1 5QX, £109,993

4 Harewood Road, HG3 2TW, £116,500

5 Bramham Drive, HG3 2UB, £117,600

6 Bramham Drive, HG3 2TZ, £119,570

7 Birchwood Mews, HG2 8DN, £124,142

8 Arthington Court, East Parade, HG1 5LH, £124,525

9 Glebe Road, HG2 0LG, £125,714

10 The Adelphi, Cold Bath Road, HG2 0NT, £128,522

Commenting on the data, Ruban Selvanayagam, co-founder of https://www.propertysolvers.co.uk/sell-house-fast/ said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It is, therefore, worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Fulwith Mill Lane (HG2) sold for £3,515,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £52,500 and under on Station Square (HG1), Park Parade (HG1) and Sanders Walk (HG1).”