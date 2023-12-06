Harrogate's Miss England finalist is determined to see beyond glamour to become a 'beacon of hope for mental health'

A Harrogate personal trainer who wants to serve as a "beacon of hope for mental health and fitness" is warming up for her biggest battle yet - to fly the flag for the town in Miss World.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After being diagnosed with bipolar disorder as a teenager, 21-year-old Chloe McEwan overcame her own mental health issues to win the Miss Yorkshire title earlier this year.

This week has seen Chloe, who works with clients in a small private gym and teaches classes at an exclusive health club in Harrogate, take part in promotional duties on the red carpet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's still six months to go until the inspirational Chloe takes part in the final of Miss England.

Inspirational - 21-year-old Chloe McEwan overcame her own mental health issues to win the Miss Yorkshire title earlier this year. (Picture contributed)

But the build-up to the two-day event next May at host city Wolverhampton’s Grand Station venue has already begun with Chloe being invited this week to join the current Miss England, Jessica Gagen, and rival finalists at the official launch in a beautiful “Simply Divine” Ballgown.

For Chloe, it is not all about glamour, however.

She wants to use the platform the Miss England contest, whose winner qualifies for Miss World, affords her to empower and uplift as many young women as possible.

"My goal is to inspire as many people as I can with my own mental and physical health journey,” said Chloe who spent eight months in hospital after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After gaining nearly four stone in weight, I found light at the end of the tunnel and managed to turn my life around through my commitment to health and fitness.

"Incorporating some form of daily movement is the key to keeping your mind and body healthy and positive, whether it’s a walk or exercise.”

Miss England, which has been running since 1928, will take place on May 16 and May 17, 2024.