Harrogate's Luke Richardson crowned Europe's Strongest Man after dramatic competition at First Direct Arena in Leeds

A Harrogate man has been crowned Europe’s Strongest Man after a dramatic night of competition in Leeds that saw the contest come down to the final event.

Nearly 9,000 fans were at the city’s First Direct Arena on Saturday, April 5 to see Luke Richardson dominate the concluding Castle Stones to take the title.

The 27-year-old beat fellow Englishman Paddy Haynes into second place and early leader, Mateusz Kieliszkowski of Poland, into third.

It is a second Europe’s Strongest Man win for Luke, five years from his last victory in 2020, which was held behind closed doors due to the Covid pandemic.

Harrogate's Luke Richardson on the podium after being crowned Europe's Strongest Man

Speaking after being crowned the winner, he said: “There was not a man in this line-up beating me today.

“I trained so hard after having so many injuries over the last three or four years and I’ve come back better than ever.

“As an 18-year-old, I was sat in the crowd at the arena watching the strength legends of the past and it’s been a dream of mine to lift the title in front of thousands of people just down from the road from my home in Harrogate.”

Europe’s Strongest Man, which has been held in Yorkshire for the past 13 years, will return to Leeds next year.

It was a second Europe’s Strongest Man win for Luke, five years from his last in 2020

The 2026 event will take place on Saturday, April 11 at the First Direct Arena.

