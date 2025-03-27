Harrogate's longest-standing brewers unveil their colourful new rebrand in pubs

Harrogate's oldest independent brewery has revealed its biggest rebrand for more than 30 years.

Founded in the mid 1980s by a family with a brewing tradition stretching back more than 600 years, Daleside Brewery in Harrogate led the way for quality beer from the moment it was set up its plant in Starbeck.

The 21st century has seen the firm supplying cask ales to the national pub chains and wholesalers and to the free trade outlets in its Yorkshire heartland.

It also supplied bottled beers to selected multiples in the take home market, alongside special beer shops, farm shops and via its online web store.

There's a new look for Harrogate's popular Daleside Brewery which specialises in high quality real ales, craft keg ales and award-winning lagers. (Picture contributed)

Its overseas markets included Australia, Denmark and Sweden.

Despite boasting a proud heritage and being a regular award-winner over the years for its expertise in high quality real ales, craft keg ales and lager, Daleside was threatened by the twin challenges of Covid and the cost of living crisis.

In May 2024, fellow independent Harrogate brewery Rooster’s stepped in to buy Daleside, with the aim of securing the long-term future of this much-loved brand.

Now comes a radical new look for Daleside Brewery in terms of both its logo and its pump clips in bars and pubs.

The new visuals are less traditional, more colourful and with a hint of retro styling.

Although part of Rooster’s operations at its brewery at Hornbeam Park, Daleside remains committed to a traditional brewing process, using the best quality malts, whole leaf hops, Daleside’s own yeast and Harrogate water.