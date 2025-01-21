Harrogate’s longest-running radio station is in the running for four broadcasting 'Oscars'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate’s longest-running radio station has been nominated for multiple prestigious awards at this year’s National Hospital Radio Awards.

Harrogate Hospital Radio, which was first launched in 1977, is on the shortlist in the National Hospital Radio Awards in four separate categories.

Often dubbed the “Oscars” of the radio broadcasting world, the popular presenters from charity Harrogate Hospital Radio in the running for awards glory are:

Best Newcomer: Shelbi Belfitt, who only joined Harrogate Hospital Radio in 2024, brings her vibrant energy to Shelbi’s World of Pop every Tuesday.

Awards glory - One of the long standing volunteers at Harrogate Hospital Radio. (Picture contributed)

Best Specialist Music Show: Ellie Jackson has been nominated for Best Specialist Music Show for her vibrant and entertaining Solid Gold 60s' showcasing her incredible passion for music.

Best Female Presenter: Ellie Jackson is up for this award for the second consecutive year with her charm and professionalism.

Best Station Promotion: Ray Milligan, the voice behind Morning Cuppa is being recognised for its ability to deliver an engaging, clear, and concise message that truly resonates.

Oliver Johnson, Marketing Manager at Harrogate Hospital Radio, said: “I am absolutely thrilled for the incredible finalists.

"Their unwavering passion, dedication, and boundless energy have made a profound impact on patients, their families, friends, and the entire staff at Harrogate District Hospital.

"As we look ahead to an exciting year, I am looking forward to seeing our wonderful radio station grow from strength to strength’’.

Harrogate Hospital Radio, which broadcasts 24 hours a day, successfully moved to an FM licence in 2021.

For more information, visit: https://www.harrogatehospitalradio.org.uk/