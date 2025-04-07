Harrogate's Lib Dems unveil their 'Six to Fix' platform at town council elections for creating a better town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate Liberal Democrats have launched what they say is an ambitious 'Six to Fix' campaign with a bold vision for the future of the town as the first-ever Town Council elections approach.

After more than 20 years of Conservative control, the Lib Dems say they are aiming to offer a fresh approach that prioritizes local people, tackles key issues, and ensures that Harrogate’s voice is heard loud and clear.

Tom Gordon MP, who became the local MP last year as a Lib Dem, is backing the campaign and encouraging voters to build on the momentum of last year’s historic election result.

Coun Chris Aldred, Lib Dem candidate for High Harrogate, said: “The Conservatives have neglected Harrogate for too long

Harrogate Liberal Democrats are to stand candidates in every ward in the forthcoming elections for Harrogate Town Council. (Picture contributed)

"Our ‘Six to Fix’ plan is about real action - not empty promises.

"We are committed to improving our town and making sure residents feel heard, supported, and valued.

"On May 1st, let’s continue the change by voting for a Lib Dem-led Town Council.”

The Lib Dem ‘Six to Fix’ Priorities:

A Voice for Our Town – Establishing a coordinated voice for Harrogate to ensure North Yorkshire Council stops neglecting our town and listens to its residents.

More Facilities for Young People – Investing in play areas, youth centres, and services for children and teenagers who have been overlooked for too long.

Fighting Congestion – Pushing for active travel schemes and park-and-ride initiatives to ease congestion and encourage sustainable transport.

Boosting Tourism – Supporting local businesses and improving signage and visitor information to make Harrogate a premier destination.

Safer Streets – Strengthening community safety initiatives, tackling crime and anti-social behavior, and advocating for a more visible town centre police presence.

Pride in Harrogate – Cleaning up ‘Grot Spots,’ developing green spaces, and ensuring a cleaner, greener environment for all.

With the Town Council elections fast approaching, the Liberal Democrats are urging Harrogate residents to seize the opportunity for real change.

They say as the only party to have beaten the Conservatives here since 2013, only the Liberal Democrats can challenge Conservative “neglect” and deliver a better future for Harrogate.