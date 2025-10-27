Harrogate's last remaining outlet of famous pizza brand escapes UK closure programme

The future of Harrogate’s last remaining Pizza Hut outlet remains positive despite the appointment of administrators to its UK parent company and the announcement of an imminent closure programme.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Administrators were appointed to DC London Pie Limited, which operates Pizza Hut's UK restaurants, after the famous high street and takeaway brand was hit by the combination of "challenging trading conditions and increased costs" as well as cashflow problems "as a result of tax-related obligations".

In total, 68 restaurants are to close in places such as Brighton, Hull, Bristol, Leeds and Edinburgh shut their doors in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, 11 delivery outlets will also close as part of the administration.

The last remaining business in Harrogate bearing the brand name Pizza Hut is the delivery and carry-out at 46 High Street in Starbeck. (Picture contributed)

Pizza Hut’s global brand owner Yum! Brands stepped in to save the remaining 64 pizza restaurants.

At its peak, Pizza Hut, including a full-sized restaurant on Parliament Street in Harrogate which closed in December 2014.

The remaining business bearing the brand name in Harrogate is the delivery and carry-out at 46 High Street in Starbeck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally an American concern, the first Pizza Hut Restaurant in the UK opened in Islington in 1973.

The 1980s saw the brand open an average of one restaurant each week in the UK.

At its peak in 2006 , it had 697 restaurants in the UK, with 154 franchise stores.

At one point, it employed more than 14,000 staff.

List of Pizza Huts to close in Britain

Ashton

Beckton

Bolton

Bournemouth

Bradford, Vicar Lane

Brighton, Marina

Bristol

Cardiff

Carlisle

Chatham

Clacton

Cortonwood

Crawley

Cribbs Causeway

Croydon

Dudley

Dundee

Durham City

Eastbourne

Edinburgh

Edinburgh, Fountain Park

Edinburgh, Kinnaird Park

Enfield

Falkirk

Feltham

Finchley, Lido

Great Yarmouth

Greenwich

Grimsby

Hartlepool

Hayes

Hereford

Huddersfield

Hull

Inverness

Kettering

Kidderminster

Lancaster

Leeds, Colton Mill

Leeds, Kirkstall Road

Leeds, White Rose

Liverpool

Llanelli

Lowestoft

Manchester Fort

Middlesbrough

Norwich

Oldham

Poole, Tower Park

Portsmouth

Preston

Reading Gate

Rhyl

Rochdale

Romford

Russell Square, London

Scunthorpe

Shrewsbury

Silverlink

Solihull

St Helens

Stratford-upon-Avon

Thanet

Truro

Urmston

Wellingborough

Wigan

Yeovil

List of Pizza Hut delivery outlets to close in Britain

Aylesbury

Bletchley

Coventry North

Coventry West

Dunstable

Leighton Buzzard

Luton

Milton Keynes

Rugby

Uxbridge

Wolverton