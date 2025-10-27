Harrogate's last remaining outlet of famous pizza brand escapes UK closure programme
Administrators were appointed to DC London Pie Limited, which operates Pizza Hut's UK restaurants, after the famous high street and takeaway brand was hit by the combination of "challenging trading conditions and increased costs" as well as cashflow problems "as a result of tax-related obligations".
In total, 68 restaurants are to close in places such as Brighton, Hull, Bristol, Leeds and Edinburgh shut their doors in the coming weeks.
In addition, 11 delivery outlets will also close as part of the administration.
Pizza Hut’s global brand owner Yum! Brands stepped in to save the remaining 64 pizza restaurants.
At its peak, Pizza Hut, including a full-sized restaurant on Parliament Street in Harrogate which closed in December 2014.
The remaining business bearing the brand name in Harrogate is the delivery and carry-out at 46 High Street in Starbeck.
Originally an American concern, the first Pizza Hut Restaurant in the UK opened in Islington in 1973.
The 1980s saw the brand open an average of one restaurant each week in the UK.
At its peak in 2006 , it had 697 restaurants in the UK, with 154 franchise stores.
At one point, it employed more than 14,000 staff.
List of Pizza Huts to close in Britain
Ashton
Beckton
Bolton
Bournemouth
Bradford, Vicar Lane
Brighton, Marina
Bristol
Cardiff
Carlisle
Chatham
Clacton
Cortonwood
Crawley
Cribbs Causeway
Croydon
Dudley
Dundee
Durham City
Eastbourne
Edinburgh
Edinburgh, Fountain Park
Edinburgh, Kinnaird Park
Enfield
Falkirk
Feltham
Finchley, Lido
Great Yarmouth
Greenwich
Grimsby
Hartlepool
Hayes
Hereford
Huddersfield
Hull
Inverness
Kettering
Kidderminster
Lancaster
Leeds, Colton Mill
Leeds, Kirkstall Road
Leeds, White Rose
Liverpool
Llanelli
Lowestoft
Manchester Fort
Middlesbrough
Norwich
Oldham
Poole, Tower Park
Portsmouth
Preston
Reading Gate
Rhyl
Rochdale
Romford
Russell Square, London
Scunthorpe
Shrewsbury
Silverlink
Solihull
St Helens
Stratford-upon-Avon
Thanet
Truro
Urmston
Wellingborough
Wigan
Yeovil
List of Pizza Hut delivery outlets to close in Britain
Aylesbury
Bletchley
Coventry North
Coventry West
Dunstable
Leighton Buzzard
Luton
Milton Keynes
Rugby
Uxbridge
Wolverton