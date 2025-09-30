Harrogate's landmark new lower speed limits scheme will help 4,000 pupils in the town

Headteachers, pupils, campaigners, politicians and community members have gathered to mark the moment a landmark 20mph scheme for Harrogate roads was delivered.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time, school children will be able to make their way to primary and secondary school along safer streets, with reduced speed limits of 20mph in southwest Harrogate improving safety for 4,000 pupils and students in the area .

The delivery of Phase 1 of the scheme in Harrogate by North Yorkshire Council will impact on schools including Oatlands Infant School, Oatlands Junior School, St Aidan’s Church of England School, Harrogate College and St John Fisher’s Catholic High School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of a county-wide project, in Harrogate’s case it follows the presentation of a public petition to the council in June 2023 and a public consultation held in the town last December.

Residents, pupils, politicians and members of Oatlands & Pannal Ash Road Safety & Active Travel Campaign gather to mark the moment a landmark 20mph scheme was delivered in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Among the dozens of people gathering for a photographic record of this milestone moment were The Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith, Coun Malcolm Taylor, North Yorkshire Council’s Lead Member for Highways and Transportation, Green Party Councillor Arnold Warneken and Richard Sheriff, CEO of Red Kite Learning Trust.

North Yorkshire Councillor Malcolm Taylor, said: “We are delighted to see the successful roll-out of the first phase of the 20mph speed limit scheme, and the benefits are clear with the start of the new school year.

"We have worked closely with local communities to deliver the initiative, which aims to create safer streets and promote active travel options such as walking and cycling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although a collaborative campaign, local residents have played a key role throughout.

Harrogate headteachers, school children and educators gather to celebrate the delivery of Phase 1 of a new 20mph scheme. (Picture contributed)

Oatlands & Pannal Ash Road Safety & Active Travel Campaigners Hazel, Ruth and Jenny said: “We are delighted to see Phase 1 of the 20mph zone in southwest Harrogate delivered and wholeheartedly welcome it.

"It will bring a safer environment for the schoolchildren and our local community.

"It’s the result of a collaborative effort between the local community, parents, educators, local politicians and North Yorkshire Council and we look forward to the delivery of Phase 2 to bring about safer streets for the other schools in the area and the rest of the community.”

But this is not the end of the story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phase 2 will see 20mph delivered in an area used by 5,000 schoolchildren attending Harrogate Grammar School, Rossett School, Rossett Acre Primary School, Ashville College and Western Primary School, as well as those using Rossett and Ashville Sports Centres.

The second phase of the project may also see the introduction of additional traffic calming measures to lower speeds on more roads.

Red Kite CEO Richard Sheriff said: “It is wonderful to see the speed restrictions in place and a credit to the tireless campaigning of the group.

"The job is not finished, however, and we need to see the scheme extended into the Rossett area so children attending all the schools there are protected, too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The groundbreaking initiative is by far the largest 20mph scheme ever introduced by North Yorkshire Council.

Support for the full approved scheme came from right across the community, with campaign petitions jointly receiving over 1,800 signatures of support from residents, schools, parents and cross-party politicians.

The scheme was strongly supported by 13 local headteachers and educators many of whom had called for safer streets for many years well before the campaign.