Harrogate's Jack Laugher through to the semi finals for Team GB at Tokyo Olympics

Ex-Harrogate Diving Club's Jack Laugher, who won silver in the men's 3m spring board event at Rio 2016, is through to the semi finals tomorrow at the Toyko Olympics.

After the former Harrogate Diving Club member and Ripon Grammar School student finished in sixth place in the men's 3m springboard heats in the Aquatic Centre earlier today with 445.05 points, his former diving club praised his efforts and commiserated with fellow ex-Harrogate diver Oliver Dingley (Team Ireland).

Leanne Jalland, chair of Harrogate District Diving Club, "We are incredibly proud of Jack and Oliver. Sadly it just wasn't Oliver's day today.

"However Jack dived well and showed what he is capable of. Jack will be joining his team mate James Heatley (Team GB) and ex Leeds team mate Yona Knight Wisdom (Team Jamaica), in the femi-finals at 2am tomorrow.

"They've all got a tough job ahead of them potentially competing three competitions in the space of 24 hours if they make it through to the finals.

"But all three divers have a got a strong chance of making the finals and doing well."

The top 18 in the men's 3m springboard - including Jack Laugher who won silver in the same event at Rio 2016, now go through to the semi finals tomorrow at 2am.