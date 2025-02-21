Harrogate's independent bookshop is to give away 20,000 books

It’s been a long journey for the inspirational owner of Harrogate's independent bookshop since the days a tweet about her business’s challenges went viral but Georgia Eckert’s vision is flourishing.

In just over a fortnight’s time it will be World Book Day and Imagined Things is preparing to give away one book for every child at school in Harrogate.

That’s more than 10,000 children and shows the bookshop owner, who left her career as an NHS radiographer to follow her dream, is as committed to the vision which first led to the launch of the store in 2017 and saw her launch the Little Dragons’ Scheme in 2018 which put thousands of pounds worth of books into local schools.

"Imagined Things has always been passionate about inspiring young readers, “ said Georgia.

"Inspiring young readers" - Georgia Eckhart of Imagined Things Bookshop of Montpellier Parade, Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

"We think every child deserves access to great books at school and to own books of their own.

"Getting to choose and own their own book helps encourage children to be the readers of the future."

Taking place on Thursday, March 6, this year’s World Book Day will see Imagined Things launch its own World Book Day Campaign.

In total, the store’s inspirational owner has ordered 20,000 World Book Day books to ensure there is at least one per child in schools across the Harrogate district.

Funding for the project has come from funding for the books from a local company in Boroughbridge called Professional Safety Services which sells, hires and services safety equipment for industries such as the utility sector.

Georgia said: “If we can help even one child feel more positively about books and reading this campaign will have been well worth it.”

It’s all a long way from the day in 2018 when Georgia was inundated with support – and media coverage – after Tweeting she had only taken £12.34 in sales that day.

A million clicks later, the shop emerged from its challenges and forged a successful future.

Located in the popular Montpellier Quarter since it relocated from its original home in Westminster Arcade in 2022, Imagined Things now has real substance.